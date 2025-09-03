NMD Pharma Expands Senior Leadership Team With The Appointment Of Ana De Vera As Chief Medical Officer



Seasoned clinical development leader brings deep expertise in neuromuscular disease research, drug development, and commercialization in the US and Europe Will spearhead the continued advancement of NMD670 through three ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials, ensuring Phase 3 readiness

Aarhus, Denmark, 3 September 2025 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing novel and improved treatments for patients living with neuromuscular diseases, today announces the appointment of Dr. Ana de Vera as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

With over 20 years of expertise in drug development and commercialization, Dr. de Vera has a proven track record in leading projects and development teams across a myriad of therapeutic modalities, development stages and disease areas, including neuromuscular diseases. As part of her role as CMO, she will be responsible for supporting the continued development of NMD Pharma's pipeline, including its three ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of NMD670, the Company's novel, orally bioavailable skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel (ClC-1) inhibitor, in patients living with generalized myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy, and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Prior to joining NMD Pharma, Dr. de Vera served as Head of Development and Deputy CMO at Santhera Pharmaceuticals, where she played a pivotal role in completing successful new drug applications and marketing authorization applications (MAA) for AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, in the US and Europe. Under her leadership, regulatory applications were expanded to enable patient access in additional geographies, including the UK, Switzerland, China, Canada, and Israel. She also provided key scientific and strategic support to the commercial, market access, and medical affairs functions, ensuring successful reimbursement and launch strategies in these territories.

Previously, Dr. de Vera spent over 15 years at Novartis AG in progressively senior positions, including Global Program Medical Director for multiple development programs in dermatology, neuromuscular diseases, neurology, and immunology. As part of her duties, she oversaw the design and execution of early clinical trials of bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody developed to treat pathological muscle loss and weakness, in sarcopenia, as well as supported the planning and implementation of pre-biologics license applications and MAA activities for inclusion body myositis, a rare neuromuscular disease.

A certified neurologist in Spain and Switzerland, Dr. de Vera holds a medical degree from Oviedo University and has over a decade of clinical neurology experience, serving as a visiting neurologist at numerous clinical sites. These include the Neurology Outpatient Clinic, University Hospital Basel, and the Vall d'Hebron University Hospital's Multiple Sclerosis Unit, among other locations.

Dr. Ana de Vera, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer at NMD Pharma, said: “Joining NMD Pharma represents an incredible opportunity to advance treatments for people living with neuromuscular diseases, many of which can significantly impact quality of life. Having led programs from early clinical development through to regulatory approval and commercialization, I am particularly excited about the potential of NMD670, the Company's lead skeletal muscle specific ClC-1 inhibitor, to go beyond symptom management and directly improve muscle function. Together with the team, I am looking forward to supporting the development of this promising therapy for patients.”

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, added: “Dr. de Vera's appointment represents the perfect alignment of expertise and vision to support NMD Pharma's future. Her deep understanding of neuromuscular diseases, coupled with her proven success in bringing innovative treatments to market, makes her an ideal leader for our clinical programs. As we progress our Phase 2 trials and prepare for the next stages of development, Dr. de Vera's strategic insights and regulatory expertise will be crucial in realizing the full potential of our first-in-class ClC-1 inhibitor approach to improve quality of life for people living with serious neuromuscular disorders."

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a first-in-class platform of small molecule therapies selectively targeting the skeletal muscle chloride ion channel (ClC-1) for the treatment of rare neuromuscular disorders and age-related neuromuscular diseases with high levels of unmet patient needs. The Company was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. The Company has built significant clinical and development expertise as its programmes have progressed through the clinic. NMD Pharma has raised ~€155 million from investors including Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden BioCapital, INKEF Capital, Roche Venture Fund, and Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at .

About NMD670

NMD670 is NMD Pharma's lead development program. It is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle specific chloride ion channel 1 (CIC-1). NMD Pharma has demonstrated that CIC-1 inhibition amplifies the muscle's responsiveness to weak signals, improving neuromuscular transmission and restores skeletal muscle function. This novel investigational treatment has produced clinical evidence of CIC-1 inhibition in myasthenia gravis (MG) and preclinical evidence in spinal muscular atrophy, Charcot-Marie Tooth (CMT) disease and sarcopenia. NMD670 has also been granted orphan-drug designation by the U.S. FDA for treatment of generalised MG and CMT.