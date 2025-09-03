Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Brian Adams As Chief Legal Officer And Corporate Secretary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Brian Adams, JD, as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Adams is a highly accomplished legal executive with nearly two decades of leadership in the life sciences, spanning corporate development, strategic planning, and governance. He will lead Kymera's legal, governance, and intellectual property functions. Mr. Adams will succeed Ellen Chiniara who is retiring from her role to focus on board service, mentoring and other advisory opportunities.

“Kymera is building a fully integrated global medicines company focused on transforming care for millions of patients living with immuno-inflammatory diseases through our portfolio of first-in-class oral medicines with biologics-like profiles,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics.“We're thrilled to welcome Brian to our team. His proven leadership and deep expertise will be instrumental as we advance and scale our novel programs through clinical development and toward commercialization. Additionally, we would like to sincerely thank Ellen for her strong dedication and many contributions to Kymera's success throughout the company's remarkable growth and wish her the best as she pursues her next chapter.”

“I was drawn to Kymera by its unwavering commitment to long-term scientific innovation and meaningful clinical impact,” said Mr. Adams.“I am thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time of progress and look forward to working with this pioneering team as we strive to redefine what's possible in immunology with groundbreaking oral medicines.”

Before joining Kymera, Mr. Adams was Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics, responsible for leading all aspects of Relay's legal and compliance operations. Prior to Relay, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Algeta ASA, AVEO Oncology, and Genzyme Corporation. Additionally, he practiced at Bingham McCutchen LLP, where he advised private equity sponsors, biotechs, and other emerging technology companies on a broad range of corporate matters and financing transactions. Mr. Adams holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law.

