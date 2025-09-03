Aura Biosciences To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference
The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Investors & Media” page under the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at , where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.
Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
