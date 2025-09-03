Karnataka Considers Reducing Prices Of Premium Liquor Brands: Excise Minister RB Timmapur
Bengaluru: Karnataka's Excise Department has exceeded its revenue expectations for the first two quarters of the current financial year, signaling strong performance and effective administrative measures. Excise Minister RB Timmapur highlighted that the government is considering reducing prices for premium liquor brands, with a final decision expected soon after discussions. Speaking to the media following a review meeting of the Excise Department at Vidhana Soudha, he emphasised that several reforms and disciplinary actions are underway to improve efficiency and transparency in the department.
Revenue Collections Surpass Projections
The department had set an expected revenue target of ₹16,290 crore, but actual collections reached ₹16,358 crore, exceeding expectations by ₹68.78 crore. Timmapur noted that the success is partly due to several operational changes implemented in the Excise Department, including the introduction of counseling-based transfers for the first time.
Digital Systems And License Reforms
A digital system is being rolled out within the department to enhance efficiency. Online license renewals every five years have been introduced, and the stages for CL-7 licenses have been reduced. Additionally, a reduction in the price of premium liquor brands is under consideration.
Disciplinary Actions Against Officers
Action is being taken against inefficient and negligent officers. Disciplinary measures currently involve 31 Group A officers, 20 Group B officers, and 43 Excise Sub-Inspectors. Timmapur emphasised accountability and said action would continue to ensure better performance.
Pending Licenses And Future Plans
Addressing queries about pending licenses, Timmapur stated, "There are some pending licenses. We are considering auctioning them."
Excise Commissioner Venkatesh, Additional Commissioner Manjunath, and other officials were present during the review meeting.
