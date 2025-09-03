No Flood Threat In Odisha, Says Water Resources Department

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) Amid heavy rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system across Odisha, the state government on Wednesday ruled out any immediate flood threats in the state.

Speaking to the media, Chandra Sekhar Padhi, Engineer-in-Chief of the State Water Resources Department, clarified that despite the low-pressure-induced incessant rainfall, there is no flood threat in the state.

All the major rivers in the state are flowing below danger marks, he said.

The well-marked low-pressure area formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rainfall across the state.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

The weather agency issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack, till Thursday morning.

Similarly, the IMD has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall at many places in districts such as Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundargarh, Balasore, Kendrapara, etc throughout the state till Thursday morning.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts of the state for the next four days.

It further revealed that heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the Bolangir, Nayagarh, Koraput and Keonjhar districts of Odisha during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, owing to swollen rivers, many villages across Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and nearby districts continue to be surrounded by stormwater. The agricultural fields are also submerged, causing huge crop losses in Odisha, especially in the northern part of the state.

The state government had earlier assured to provide adequate financial compensation to residents as well as farmers in flood-hit areas of the state for the damage to houses and crops.