Delhi-NCR Drenched: Heavy Downpour Brings Relief From Heat, But City Chokes On Traffic Snarls

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The monsoon has returned to Delhi-NCR with full force on Wednesday, drenching the region in heavy showers and disrupting people's routine.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a yellow alert for Tuesday, and the skies did not disappoint. By afternoon, dark clouds gathered and unleashed a spell of rain that cooled the air, washed the city clean, and at the same time, threw traffic out of gear.

While the downpour provided much-needed respite from the muggy heat, it also led to waterlogging in several areas, turning the daily commute into a nightmare.

"It usually takes me 40 minutes to reach my office in Noida, but today I was stuck for almost two hours," said a harried Ghaziabad resident.

Another commuter from South Delhi who travels to Noida for work admitted to being caught off guard. "The sky looked clear when I left, but midway, it started pouring. By the time I reached Noida, I was drenched to the bone."

According to IMD, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a wet spell for the next week. Similar conditions are forecast for September 4 and 5.

Rains accompanied by thunder may continue on September 6 and 7 as well, while September 8 is likely to see a cloudy sky. During this period, temperatures are expected to hover between 23-24 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 32-34 degrees C (maximum).

Interestingly, the rain has also brought a dramatic improvement in air quality. With dust and pollutants washed away, monitoring stations across the capital recorded AQI levels in the "good" to "very good"” range.

Ayyanagar stood at 37, Bawana at 39, Mundka at 35 and Narela at 44.

However, some pockets such as Jahangirpuri (AQI 108) and North Campus (AQI 197) remained in the "moderate" to "poor" category.

Noida, however, reported“good” AQI levels at 47-48 in several sectors.

The showers have pulled the maximum temperature down to around 33-34 degrees C, while the minimum has dipped to 23-24 degrees C.