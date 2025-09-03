Residents of St. Petersburg buy Mercedes-Benz in AVTODOM Pulkovo
(MENAFN- Abtodom) Mercedes-Benz cars continue to be among the most popular among Russians in the premium segment. According to Autostat, the brand is among the top 5 premium brands based on the results of the first half of 2025. You can buy a Mercedes-Benz in AVTODOM Pulkovo in the Northern capital. Residents of St. Petersburg can choose from more than 200 cars of the brand, including popular SUVs and coupes, business-class sedans, including AMG modifications.
A wide range of Mercedes-Benz vehicles is available to AVTODOM Pulkovo customers — from dynamic city crossovers to executive sedans and off-road vehicles.
•GLC SUV and GLC Coupe — modern crossovers with an expressive design, a range of electronic assistants and a comfortable interior for everyday and long-distance trips.
•GLE SUV and GLE Coupe — universal vehicles that combine premium trim, excellent handling and a wide range of trim levels.
•GLS — a flagship SUV with a seven-seater interior finished in premium materials and equipped with a high-tech active safety system.
•Mercedes-AMG G 63 — an iconic SUV with excellent driving dynamics, created for connoisseurs of power and status.
•E-Class — an updated business sedan with innovative multimedia, safety systems and the signature Mercedes-Benz level of comfort.
AVTODOM Pulkovo offers its customers a full range of services for purchasing a car with an official manufacturer''s warranty and after-sales service. AVTODOM Pulkovo continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading Mercedes-Benz dealers in St. Petersburg. It provides high service standards and increases the availability of premium cars for connoisseurs of the German brand.
"We are pleased to offer customers a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz cars of 2024 and 2025, including various trim levels and modifications. A wide range of car models of the brand is available to our customers Thanks to the professional work of the AVTODOM Pulkovo team. We create the most comfortable conditions for purchasing and servicing for connoisseurs of this German brand", - Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg division, commented.
