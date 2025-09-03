Elegance and technology in every detail: the BMW 5 Series is available in the AVTODOM BMW
(MENAFN- Abtodom) BMW 5 Series is the perfect combination of innovative technology, design and comfort. The exterior of the premium sedan demonstrates the elegance of German automotive engineering. The car looks dynamic and sophisticated thanks to the perfectly crafted body lines, optimized aerodynamic profile and innovative materials. The front of the BMW 5 Series is represented by the signature radiator grille. It is complemented by bright LED headlights.
The interior of the car is a model of luxury and comfort. The spacious interior is equipped with premium Nappa leather trim, aluminum inserts and wood panels. The seats are equipped with massage functions, position memory, heating and cooling. This ensures maximum comfort even on long trips. The innovative iDrive multimedia system is an intuitive control interface. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This allows the driver to stay connected and have access to all the necessary information.
The petrol inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine B48 with a volume of 2 liters is presented among the main models. The power of this is about 250 hp diesel M57 with a capacity of 340 hp can also be. The engines work together with the automatic smooth transmission Steptronic. A high level of protection of the driver and passengers is provided thanks to many built-in sensors and cameras.
The BMW 5 Series is the embodiment of the perfect balance between performance, style and comfort. The car will be the ideal choice for those who value reliability and quality of performance at the highest level.
"The BMW 5 Series is the embodiment of technology and design. Customers of AVTODOM BMW can already experience all the advantages of this car. It is a reliable companion during every trip," - Elena Chistyakova, Director of the AVTODOM West division, commented.
