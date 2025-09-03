The JAECOO brand is preparing a special version of the JAECOO J7 for customers. The new product will be presented at AVTODOM
MENAFN- Abtodom
The JAECOO brand announces the imminent start of sales in a special version of the JAECOO J7 crossover. The car will be available at the JAECOO AVTODOM VNUKOVO and JAECOO AVTODOM VERNADSKY dealerships.
According to the analytical agency Autostat, JAECOO is among the top 15 most popular brands of passenger cars in Russia. Sales of the brand's cars increased by 21% in July 2025 compared to June.
At the same time, approximately 70% of sales are for JAECOO J7. This emphasizes the steady interest of the market in this model and the potential of the updated version.
Visually, the updated JAECOO J7 received a less massive radiator grille compared to the previous version of the model and expressive side rear-view mirrors. The design of the rear bumper has also changed. The smooth lines of the body emphasize the dynamism and off-road character of the car.
Under the hood of JAECOO J7 is a new power unit. The 2nd generation ACTECO engine with a volume of 1.5 liters with turbocharging develops a maximum power of 147 hp and a torque of 210 Nm in the range of 1750-4500 rpm.
The new engine and sophisticated exterior emphasize the confidence and modernity of the JAECOO J7. The starting price of the car is 2 709 900 rubles for the basic Urban configuration with a 150 hp engine.
“JAECOO AVTODOM customers will have a unique opportunity to be the first to purchase the updated JAECOO J7. They will be able to see that all changes — from the design to the power unit — are aimed exclusively at improving the dynamic characteristics and improving the quality of operation”, - Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New Cars OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo and Vernadsky, commented.
