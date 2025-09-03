Bitget Hosts Successful “Crypto Experience Day” in Dubai, Empowering the Next Generation of Web3 Innovators
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Dubai, UAE – Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, successfully hosted Crypto Experience Day on August 26, in celebration of International Youth Day 2025, bringing together over a hundred community members, founders, and Web3 professionals at Daos Hub, Dubai’s premier collaboration space for blockchain builders.
The event, co-hosted with Daos Hub and supported by key community partners – Superteam UAE, PWR Chain, AKKA, BTCLE, IO.net, and Melkart Group – provided an immersive platform to educate, connect, and celebrate the evolving role of young builders in shaping the future of crypto.
A Day of Learning, Connection, and Real-World Crypto Impact
The evening began with opening remarks from Bitget COO Vugar Usi, who introduced the company’s Blockchain4Youth initiative – a global program designed to equip young people with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities to build confidently in Web3. That message of empowerment set the tone for the main session, led by Jyotsna Hirdyani, Regional Head for South Asia at Bitget. Her talk, “Look What Crypto Can Do,” offered attendees a practical look at how blockchain is already transforming areas like identity, payments, gaming, and digital ownership – far beyond speculation.
The event wrapped up with a casual networking session over food and drinks, where attendees connected on shared ideas, exchanged contacts, and laid the groundwork for new collaborations – all with Dubai’s skyline as the backdrop. "Crypto Experience Day was more than an event – it was a reminder that real-world connections still drive the heart of Web3. We’re proud to see this level of energy and curiosity from our community, especially the younger generation. Bitget is committed to being their ecosystem launchpad partner – not just a platform,” said Aka L, Bitget’s Regional Director for MENA.
Crypto Experience Month 2025 is a global youth activation campaign under its Blockchain4Youth initiative. The campaign takes a step away from classrooms and webinars, transforming crypto from a buzzword into something tangible, usable, and real. As part of the third-year celebration of International Youth Day in August, Bitget plans to host Crypto Experience events throughout the month of August across multiple cities in the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia, and South Asia.
As a global Web3 brand, Bitget continues to invest in education, accessibility, and cultural integration, aligning with international observances like International Youth Day to foster long-term, inclusive adoption.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
