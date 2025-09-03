Imran Hussain, London's Leading Fractional CFO, Joins Settle Stories Board

Imran Hussain Fractional CFO, NED and Entrepreneur appointed to board of Settle Stories

Award-winning arts and education charity, Settle Stories, welcomes Imran Hussain, an expert fractional CFO, to its board of trustees.

- Imran Hussain

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Settle Stories, an award-winning arts and education charity, is delighted to announce that Imran Hussain, a highly respected fractional Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has joined its board of trustees. Hussain, known for his expertise in strategic financial leadership for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will bring invaluable financial acumen to the organisation as it continues to grow its reach and impact.

Imran Hussain has over 20 years of experience in finance, having held senior roles at many of London's fastest-growing start-ups. As a fractional CFO , he provides strategic financial guidance to businesses, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth. His decision to join the Settle Stories board reflects his commitment to supporting the arts and leveraging his skills for social good.

"I am incredibly honoured to join the board of Settle Stories," said Imran Hussain. "I admire the charity's dedication to using storytelling to foster creativity, build community, and promote positive change. Their work is more important than ever, and I look forward to contributing my financial expertise to help them achieve their ambitious goals and ensure their long-term success."

Settle Stories is a registered charity based in North Yorkshire that uses the power of storytelling to inspire, educate, and connect people. Its programmes include a wide range of initiatives, from professional development for educators and storytellers to community projects and the annual Settle Stories Festival.

"We are thrilled to welcome Imran to our board," said Tony Durcan OBE, Chair of Settle Stories. "His extensive financial knowledge and strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding our organisation through its next phase of development. Imran's passion for our mission, combined with his professional expertise, makes him an exceptional addition to our team."

Hussain's appointment is effective immediately.

About Imran Hussain:

Imran Hussain is a highly experienced fractional CFO with over two decades of experience in finance. He has provided strategic financial guidance to many of London's fastest-growing start-ups. As a senior business leader, he has held a variety of roles including Fractional CFO, Non-Executive Director, and entrepreneur. He is a qualified accountant and has served on the boards of three organisations, including a storytelling collective and a dynamic organisation that provides event space for creative artists.



Contact:

Mr Imran Hussain

...



Imran Hussain

Imran Hussain Limited

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.