Benfen Blockchain Supports Rapid RWA Issuance, Bringing Diverse Real-World Assets On-Chain With One Click

BenFen Blockchain Launches One-Click RWA Issuance

BenFen next-generation multi-currency stablecoin blockchain , a leading stablecoin payment platform , unveiled a major upgrade introducing full support for Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and one-click issuance on August 20th. This new capability integrates seamlessly with BenFen's existing stablecoin issuance framework , positioning BenFen as a premier RWA tokenization platform that bridges traditional finance with blockchain technology. By providing a standardized and compliant process, BenFen enables issuers, investors, and institutions to bring real-world assets onto the blockchain efficiently and securely.

High-Performance Infrastructure for Asset Tokenization

The upgraded BenFen blockchain continues to deliver industry-leading performance, maintaining tens of thousands of TPS and sub-second transaction confirmation . Significant optimizations to the Move Virtual Machine and cross-chain engine ensure that the blockchain can handle large-scale transactions while supporting secure asset tokenization and regulatory compliance. These improvements make it possible for issuers to map real-world assets to on-chain tokens without sacrificing speed or reliability, a key requirement for global-scale adoption.

Streamlined Tokenization of Real-World Assets

With BenFen's one-click RWA issuance , issuers can now convert assets such as real estate, bonds, equities, commodities , and other tangible assets into on-chain tokens. The process integrates built-in smart contracts, standardized workflows, custody, auditing, and KYC verification , ensuring the integrity and security of the mapping between off-chain assets and their on-chain representations. This streamlined process removes the high barriers and complex procedures traditionally associated with RWA issuance, making asset tokenization on blockchain accessible to a broader range of participants, from financial institutions to individual investors. BenFen does not hold or manage underlying assets. Users retain full control and responsibility for their assets at all times.

Unlocking Liquidity and Global Settlement

By leveraging BenFen stablecoin blockchain , assets that were previously illiquid or restricted to local markets can now gain on-chain liquidity and global settlement capabilitie s. Fractional ownership, cross-border transfers, and secondary market trading become seamless, offering new financial opportunities and efficiency for issuers and investors. BenFen's RWA platform provides a bridge between conventional finance and the digital economy, enabling secure and transparent asset circulation on a global scale.

Enhanced Stablecoin Ecosystem

In addition to RWA tokenization, BenFen public chain continues to enhance its stablecoin ecosystem . It supports one-click stablecoin issuance , stablecoin-based gas payments , and sponsored transaction fees , which significantly reduce operational costs and simplify the user experience. These features empower businesses and individuals to use blockchain infrastructure for both asset tokenization and payment operations, creating a fully integrated digital finance ecosystem.

Comprehensive Financial Operating System

BenFen is evolving into a comprehensive stablecoin financial operating system . By combining stablecoin issuance, RWA tokenization, and global payment capabilities , BenFen becomes a universal entry point for asset circulation and digital financial operations , ensuring that on-chain assets remain compliant, auditable, and secure , creating trust and transparency for all participants. This architecture lays the foundation for widespread adoption of tokenized real-world assets and the integration of traditional finance into blockchain ecosystems.

Wide-Ranging Applications Across Industries

The applications of the BenFen chain are diverse. Real estate properties can be fractionalized and traded globally, bonds and equities can achieve improved liquidity and faster settlement, and other tangible assets, such as commodities or intellectual property, can participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems . By bridging compliance, auditability, and blockchain efficiency, BenFen enables both enterprises and investors to explore new financial instruments and opportunities that were previously inaccessible.

Driving Innovation and Financial Inclusion

With its combination of high performance, compliance, and one-click usability , BenFen empowers issuers and investors to bridge traditional and digital finance effortlessly. BenFen reduces entry barriers, lowers costs, and provides secure and transparent workflows for tokenized assets. This upgrade represents a key milestone in the mainstream adoption of RWAs on blockchain and positions BenFen as a leading innovator in digital finance, enabling broader financial inclusion and global access to tokenized assets.

