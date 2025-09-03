Habit Burger & Grill Brings A Fresh, Bold Experience To Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebration begins September 10 with giveaways, sweepstakes, and community giving

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , recently ranked the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY's 10Best, is celebrating a refreshed experience across all Miami locations. The California-born brand, known for its award-winning Charburgers, chargrilled chicken, and craveable sides, is inviting the community to discover what makes it #1.

At the heart of every visit is Habit's signature Charburger, chargrilled and fresh-from-the-flame with a juicy patty, caramelized onions, and melty cheese, all layered on a perfectly toasted bun. That signature char is what sets Habit apart. No flat tops, just an open flame that gives every burger its signature smoky flavor and crispy edges. And because every meal is made-to-order the moment you place it, the flavor always comes through.

From bold menu favorites to faster service and a warmer, more personalized atmosphere, the Habit experience just got better. The update includes:



Guest Experience Host focused on standout hospitality, greeting guests, and making every visit memorable

Modernized interiors with city-specific murals and surf-inspired décor Ne New family-friendly dining options with the flavorful, flexible Family CharBox bundle – a budget-friendly way to feed the whole family starting at just $35.



“It's not just about great food, it's about how you feel when you're here,” said Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation.“At Habit, we bring bold flavors and genuine hospitality together to create something memorable. Whether you're dining in or grabbing a meal on the go, we want it to feel like your new favorite habit.”

Here's how Miami can celebrate beginning September 10:



Exclusive Local Swag Giveaway: First 100 guests receive a free local swag pack with purchase

Flavor Passport: Guests can pick up a passport for free fan favorites on future visits, including the Double Char, Chicken Club, and Tempura Green Beans (redeem one per visit)

Giving Back: Habit will donate 20% of all Miami profits to Feeding South Florida on Wednesday, September 10, helping provide immediate access to nutritious food and supporting programs that work to end hunger in the community.

CharClub Sweepstakes: Guests enter to win a Year of Free #1-Voted Double Chars between September 10-14. Enter in-restaurant. 500 winners will receive one free burger weekly for 52 weeks (must be a CharClub member)** Kids eat free with any $10 purchase* on Saturday, September 13 at all Miami locations. Offer valid for one kid's meal per transaction with $10 minimum purchase; child must be present.



Additionally, families are encouraged to attend a special in-store celebration on Saturday, September 13 from 2–5 p.m. at the Flagler Street location (9971 West Flagler Street). The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and activities, along with a visit from The Miami Zoo mascot.

To find the Miami locations near you, visit: Habit Locations - Charburgers - Salads - Sandwiches - Habit Burger & Grill Near Me

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

About Feeding South Florida®

Your donations benefit Feeding South Florida, a member of the Feeding America network and the leading hunger-relief organization serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties. Providing support for 25 percent of the state's food insecure population, its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger, and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programming and education. Feeding South Florida serves more than 1 million individuals through direct-service programs and a local network of more than 350 nonprofit and community partners. For every $1 donated, Feeding South Florida can provide 4 meals to our neighbors in need.

1Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 & 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

2Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 & 2025 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

3 Based on USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025).

4 Based on Daily Meal's survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023

