Ducommun To Participate In RBC Global Industrials Conference


2025-09-03 06:31:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on September 16, 2025. Institutional investors are welcome to contact RBC Capital Markets to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .

Contacts
Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
657.335.3665, ...


