Kkday Introduces Complimentary Hotel Stay For Guests Booking Disney Adventure Singapore Cruise

SINGAPORE, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KKday, Asia's leading travel experiences platform, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive Free Hotel Stay Bundle to celebrate the launch of Disney Adventure's 2026 full sailing calendar, which includes Oct - Dec 2026 sailings. This unique promotion allows guests to book their Disney Adventure cruise and redeem a one-night complimentary hotel stay in Singapore through KKday, creating a seamless and stress-free holiday planning experience.The offer is valid for bookings made between 2 September 2025 and 31 December 2025, covering sailings from 1 April 2026 to 31 December 2026. Travelers can choose to stay one night either before or after their cruise departure at a selection of premium hotels, including Vibe Hotel Singapore, Orchard Rendezvous, Village Hotel Bugis, and Village Hotel Changi. Each hotel features Superior Rooms, giving families and fans added value while they prepare for or wind down from their Disney journey.Disney Adventure is set to homeport in Singapore from 15 December 2025 and is the largest ship in Disney Cruise Line's fleet. The 208,000 gross-ton ship accommodates over 6,000 guests and introduces themed zones designed to delight all ages. Highlights include Disney Imagination Garden for outdoor entertainment, Marvel Landing featuring the first roller coaster at sea, Toy Story Place with family attractions, and San Fransokyo Street inspired by Big Hero 6. Guests can also enjoy immersive dining, Broadway-caliber shows, interactive play areas, and character encounters that bring Disney stories to life.By offering a complimentary hotel stay with cruise bookings , KKday is delivering unmatched convenience and value. This bundle not only enhances the Disney experience but also supports Singapore's position as a vibrant gateway for regional tourism. Families benefit from reduced travel stress with a pre- or post-cruise stay, while travelers from across Asia gain an added reason to explore Singapore as part of their holiday.All bookings are non-refundable and subject to availability, with blackout dates applied during major events. Meals, transfers, and additional expenses are not included unless otherwise stated.Travelers are invited to visit KKday's official Disney Adventure booking page ( ) to secure their cruise and complimentary hotel package and start planning a magical escape at sea and on shore.

