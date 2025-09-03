Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate, Seizes Meth Worth Rs 21 Cr

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) In a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international syndicate of drug suppliers, arresting six persons, including two Nigerian nationals and a woman, from Delhi, Greater Noida and Bengaluru.

Around 7 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 21 crore has been recovered. According to police, the syndicate was largely run by Keralites based in Bengaluru, while the drugs were being sourced through Nigerian suppliers.

The operation was carried out by the WR-II unit of the Crime Branch under DCP Harsh Indora, IPS, following inputs from Kerala Police. The crackdown began on July 19, when secret information led to the arrest of Suhail (31) and Sujin (32), both residents of Kerala, from a South-West Delhi guest house.

Nearly 6 kg of methamphetamine was seized from them. Investigation revealed that the duo was distributing the contraband from Delhi to Bengaluru, Kerala, and other parts of South India. Subsequent leads pointed to a Nigerian national, Toby Deco, who was tracked down and arrested in Mohan Garden, Delhi, with 64 grams of meth.

A further 865 grams were recovered from his rented room. He confessed to supplying drugs to Suhail and disclosed links with syndicate handlers in Nigeria. The probe extended to Bengaluru, where police arrested Suha Fatima alias Neha (29) and her husband, Md Zaheed alias Firoze (29), who financed Suhail's operations.

Later, another Nigerian, Chikwado Nnake Kingsley (29), was arrested in Greater Noida.

“Accused Chikwado Nnake Kingsley disclosed that he came to India in 2015 on the pretext of getting medical treatment and has been in India since. He was introduced to the business of drugs by two of his fellow Nigerians, Chigmo and Ajuko. Ajuko is now in Nigeria and is operating his business from there through WhatsApp and other social media,” the Delhi Police said in its press statement.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the syndicate used“dead drop” methods, leaving packets at isolated spots and sharing images and locations with buyers to evade detection.

Their primary clientele included students and IT professionals in Bengaluru. Police said Suhail, a former addict, gradually turned into a major trafficker after earlier arrests in Kerala. His network in Bengaluru was financed by Fatima and Zaheed, while Nigerians acted as suppliers. In total, 6,895 grams of methamphetamine were seized.

Police said efforts are underway to identify more financiers and trace the kingpin, believed to be operating from Nigeria.

“Further investigation is being carried out, and efforts are being made to completely unearth this syndicate and to arrest all the members of this syndicate who are involved in the supply of psychotropic substances. This long, relentless effort has shown that the Crime Branch is dutifully uprooting the nemesis of drugs from Delhi NCR and all over India,” said DCP Harsh Indora.