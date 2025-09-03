Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Navy Sinks Venezuelan Drug Boat In First High-Seas Strike


2025-09-03 06:18:07
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. naval forces sank a speedboat linked to Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang on September 2, killing eleven suspected traffickers and sparing no American injuries.

The Navy tracked the vessel with P-8 surveillance planes before striking it with precise munitions in international waters. President Trump labeled the gang a terrorist group and accused Venezuela's leadership of harboring its members-a claim Caracas rejects.

This operation marks the first U.S. use of lethal force at sea against drug smugglers rather than traditional interdiction. Washington deployed seven warships and a nuclear submarine to the southern Caribbean to stem large shipments of cocaine and fentanyl bound for U.S. markets.



Drone footage released after the strike showed the boat erupting in flames and sinking within minutes. Caribbean neighbors warn that combat actions could disrupt shipping lanes and heighten regional tensions.

U.S. officials argue that treating traffickers as terrorists responds to a national opioid crisis fueled by South American cartels.

The strike sets a new precedent for maritime drug control, blending military power with law enforcement and raising legal and diplomatic questions about future operations.

