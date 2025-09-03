Deforestation Dries Amazon And Draws U.S. Trade Scrutiny
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A study published in Nature Communications shows that clearing trees reduced Amazon dry-season rain by 75 percent since 1985.
Researchers at the University of São Paulo and international partners calculated that the forest now loses about 21 mm of rain each dry season. Of that loss, 15.8 mm stems directly from deforestation, while global warming accounts for the remainder.
Temperatures in the region's dry months have climbed roughly 2 °C, with about 0.33 °C of that rise linked to forest clearing. This loss of water vapor weakens the“rivers in the sky” that deliver moisture southward across Brazil.
Farmers already report lower yields in their secondary“safrinha” harvests of maize and soy. River levels fall, harming fish populations and riverside communities that rely on fishing and small-scale agriculture.
The study warns that, if deforestation continues at current rates, by 2035 dry-season rain could drop another 28.3 mm and peak temperatures could rise 2.64 °C.
Those changes will intensify droughts, wildfires, and heat waves across the so-called“arc of deforestation” in southeastern Amazon.
Scientists fear that the biome may near a tipping point, shifting toward savanna-like conditions seen in Brazil's Cerrado . Meanwhile, U.S. business groups in beef, soy, pulp, and paper have pressed Congress with intense lobbying.
They argue that Brazil's illegal deforestation and forced-labor practices give Brazilian producers an unfair advantage in global markets. The U.S. held hearings to examine claims that these practices undermine fair trade and threaten American farmers.
An objective reading of satellite and climate data underscores that deforestation drives local climate change far more than distant emissions. Protecting Amazon forests can sustain rainfall, support agriculture across the continent, and stave off ecological collapse.
