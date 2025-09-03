Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Blessed With Second Son, Share Adorable Announcement

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their second son on September 1, 2025, sharing the joyful news with fans on Instagram and expressing gratitude for their growing family and well-wishers.

Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, choreographer Zaid Darbar, are celebrating a beautiful new chapter in their lives as they welcome their second child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news with fans on Wednesday, September 3, revealing that their little one was born on September 1, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid posted a heartfelt announcement note, full of love and gratitude. It read, "Bismillah hir rahmaan nir raheem... Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on Sept 1, 2025."

They added, "Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our bloated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their son, Zehaan, in May 2023. Now, with the arrival of their second son, the family has joyfully expanded from three to four.

Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, well wishes, and blessings for the newborn and the growing family.

Gauahar, known for her work in films and television, and Zaid, a popular choreographer and social media personality, have often shared glimpses of their personal lives with their followers. Their parenting journey has been followed closely by fans, who were quick to celebrate this latest milestone with them.

As they adjust to life with two young children, the couple's fans are already eagerly awaiting baby photos and updates. For now, it's all about soaking in the joy of their growing family.