5 Vegetable Plants You Can Plant In September To Get Fruits In December

September is the perfect month to sow fast-growing winter vegetables that can reward you with a fresh harvest by December. With the right choice of crops, you can enjoy a kitchen garden full of nutritious, homegrown produce even in the cooler months

Spinach

Spinach thrives in cooler weather, making September an ideal sowing time. Within 6–8 weeks, you'll have tender green leaves rich in iron and vitamins. By December, the plant produces abundant harvests that can be cut continuously, perfect for soups, salads, and curries.

Radish

Radish is one of the fastest-growing root vegetables, often maturing in just 30–40 days. If sown in September, you'll have crisp, peppery roots ready well before December. They also tolerate cooler weather, and you can even enjoy fresh green tops in dishes.

Carrot

Carrots sown in September establish well in slightly cooler soil. By December, you'll be pulling out sweet, crunchy roots packed with nutrients. Proper thinning ensures straight roots, and they are versatile for raw salads, soups, and hearty winter recipes.

Peas

Garden peas love cool weather and are perfect to sow in September. By December, the vines will give you tender pods full of sweet peas. They also enrich the soil with nitrogen, making them beneficial for future crops. They can be eaten fresh or cooked.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower needs a cool climate and a longer growing season, but early September sowing ensures compact, white heads by December. Rich in fiber and antioxidants, this versatile vegetable is perfect for winter meals, from roasted dishes to traditional curries.