Largo-Clearwater Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates Triple USA Today Wins With Giveaways And Free Burgers For A Year

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill swept all three categories it was nominated for in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, proving last year's #1 rankings were no one-time fluke; they're a habit.



#1 Ranking – Double Char (again)

#1 Ranking – Tempura Green Beans (again) #1 Ranking – Best Fast Casual Restaurant (new!)



At the heart of every visit is Habit's #1-ranked Double Char, which features two perfectly chargrilled patties topped with caramelized onions, melted cheese, and fresh toppings on a toasted bun. What sets Habit apart is that signature char. No flat tops here, every burger is cooked over an open flame for a smoky, juicy bite with crispy edges. And because each meal is made to order, the flavor always hits fresh and full.

To mark the occasion, on September 10 the Largo-Clearwater Habit Burger & Grill, located at 4855 East Bay Drive, is celebrating with exclusive giveaways and a sweepstakes for a year of free burgers.

“At Habit, we're incredibly proud of this recognition, but what excites us most is sharing the celebration with our guests here in Largo-Clearwater,” said Karnardo Garnett, local Habit Burger & Grill franchisee.“This community has embraced us since day one, and we're thrilled to give back with fun experiences, and a chance to enjoy Habit favorites on us.”

Join Habit in Largo-Clearwater on September 10 for:



Exclusive Local Swag Giveaway: First 100 guests receive a free local swag pack with purchase.

Flavor Passport: Guests can pick up a passport for free fan favorites on future visits, including the Double Char, Chicken Club, and Tempura Green Beans (redeem one per visit). CharClub Sweepstakes: Guests enter to win a Year of Free #1-Voted Double Chars between September 10-14. Enter in-restaurant. Up to 50 winners will receive one free burger weekly for 52 weeks (must be a CharClub member)**



“It's not just about great food, it's about how you feel when you're here,” said Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation.“We love being part of the Largo-Clearwater community, and we're excited to celebrate these wins with our neighbors. At Habit, we bring bold flavors and genuine hospitality together to create something memorable. And a year of Free Double Chars? Who doesn't love that?”

We've got meals for every occasion, from Family Charboxes that satisfy four to catering options that serve 10 or more. Check out the menu and order online at Habit Burger & Grill.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

