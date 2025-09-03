Rebecca Hartman Joins The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals

Rebecca Hartman

International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP)

- Rebecca HartmanEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rebecca Hartman is the international bestselling author of The Caregiver's Path to FREEDOM, a dynamic speaker, workshop leader, and founder of Essential Home Organization. She is on a mission to equip caregivers and power of attorney decision-makers with the clarity, tools, and structure they need to manage estate and care responsibilities-with confidence and without burnout.A transformative leader in the caregiver and eldercare industry, Hartman has earned the prestigious Caregiver's Compass 2025 Award from the International Order of Fantastic Professionals . Her work in supporting individuals during some of the most challenging times of their lives-caring for aging parents while also raising children at home-is truly inspiring. As a member of IOFP, she joins others dedicated to making a difference and leaving a legacy.“Becoming a member of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals and being awarded the Caregiver's Compass 2025 Award is an honor. This organization represents the highest level of excellence, impact, and transformation, and I am humbled to stand among such distinguished professionals,” said Rebecca Hartman, founder of Essential Home Organization.“I look forward to sharing my insights and contributing my experiences with the IOFP community and continuing to empower others on their journey to success.”Rebecca's personal journey as a caregiver to her aging mother, combined with her professional expertise in design and project management, uniquely equips her to address the emotional and logistical challenges faced by the sandwich generation. She understands that finding balance between career and the care of both aging parents and children takes patience, intention, and planning. Essential Home Organization provides a comprehensive suite of resources, including Rebecca's book, workbooks, an e-course, workshops, webinars, and speaking engagements. These resources are designed to empower caregivers to take confident action, offering practical systems and compassionate guidance to help families and individuals stay organized, reduce stress, and navigate transitions with clarity and a sense of peace.“We are excited to have Rebecca Hartman join us as a member of IOFP and are proud to present her with the Caregiver's Compass 2025 Award her for her contributions,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , president and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.“She is an excellent addition to our diverse membership, all committed to excellence, innovation, making an impact, and leaving a legacy.”Learn more about Rebecca and Essential Home Organization by visiting the website here .About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global network of distinguished professionals committed to excellence, collaboration, and positive impact. Members of IOFP represent diverse industries and bring innovative solutions to today's most pressing challenges. For more information, visit .For more information on IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette Hoy, Director of PREmail: ...

