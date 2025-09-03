BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions Launches Odessa Platform In Italy As Part Of European Rollout

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Maneuver initiates first phase of broader digital transformation across key European markets

- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions COO Ralph CrockettPARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions , a leading provider of business equipment financing in Europe, has successfully partnered with Odessa to implement a digital originations platform in Italy, initiating the first phase of a broader digital transformation across key European markets.A subsidiary of BNP Paribas, the company partners with leading equipment manufacturers and their distribution networks in key sectors to offer leasing and rental solutions tailored to business needs.“Odessa's configurable platform enables us to better serve all our stakeholders with greater efficiency,” said Ralph Crockett, Chief Operating Officer at BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions.“We're excited to continue our collaboration with Odessa as we expand the rollout to additional European countries.”Building on the success in Italy, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions and Odessa are preparing to extend the platform to six more countries: France, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.This implementation of Odessa's components in a larger modular approach marks a key milestone in BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions' digital modernisation program. The asset-centric design of the Odessa platform supports the company's ability to meet complex partner requirements, enhance user experience, and improve data-driven decision-making while relying on BNP Paribas' private cloud infrastructure and stringent standards.Pascal Crocq, Programme Manager, led the day-to-day implementation efforts.“Our current focus is on three key Odessa modules: Assets, Quotation, and the Financial Calculation Engine,” said Pascal.“It's been a pleasure working with a flexible platform and a knowledgeable team that adapts to our evolving needs.”“We're proud to support BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions in delivering a superior user experience for its extensive partner network,” said Joe Juliano, CEO of Odessa.“This is the beginning of a long-term partnership, and we look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success.”About BNP Paribas Leasing SolutionsBNP Paribas Leasing Solutions offers capital-efficient business equipment financing solutions in key sectors including agriculture, construction, transportation, materials handling, ICT, healthcare, and green tech. Drawing on its 70-year history, its partners and clients rely on its market expertise, asset know-how, and advisory services to propel their growth, transformation, and transition to a low-carbon circular economy.Present in 18 countries across Europe and Turkiye, and employing over 3 000 experts, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions also offers vendor finance solutions in the USA and Canada in partnership with Bank of Montreal, and in China through a joint venture with Jiangsu Financial Leasing. In 2024, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions advanced €16.3 billion in asset finance and presently manages a €40.4 billion leased asset portfolio. BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions is fully owned by BNP Paribas and is positioned within the Group's Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division.More information: bnpparibasAbout OdessaOdessa is a world-leading asset finance software platform supporting originations, servicing, and remarketing for lenders of all types. Since 1998, Odessa has powered a number of the largest global brands. Our vision is to be at the forefront of asset finance technology - empowering our customers to make asset financing smarter, more flexible, and more accessible for everyone. Together, we set the standard for excellence in our industry - always leading, never following.Serving both the equipment and auto finance markets, Odessa offers a deep understanding of our customers' businesses that enables more efficient workflows and long-lasting strategic partnerships.Odessa helps you manage lease and loan originations and servicing with an asset-based, feature-rich, end-to-end platform. Its modular, extensible, and intuitive design is built on a singular tech stack. Odessa offers asset-level financial details, a scalable cloud-based platform, compliance with evolving regulations, and automated workflows.For more information, visit .

