Fischer Identity Awarded Identity Management Source Contract For IUCPG Member Institutions

- Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service DeliveryNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Identity is pleased to announce that it has been selected as an approved provider of identity management solutions for the Inter-University Council of Ohio Purchasing Group (IUC–PG) . The IUC-PG is a cooperative consortium comprised of the purchasing officers from Ohio's 14 state universities. In total, the IUC-PG serves 86 members, including:.14 state universities.14 community colleges.8 technical colleges.50 private educational institutionsAs an approved provider, all IUC-PG members can select Fischer Identity's robust, configuration-driven IAM platform-purpose-built to meet the complex identity governance needs of higher education and beyond.Bryan Leber, Vice President of Product & Service Delivery, Fischer Identity, remarked:“The IUC-PG represents a diverse and demanding set of institutions. Being selected as an approved source is a tremendous honor and recognition of our proven ability to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable IAM solutions tailored to higher education's unique challenges. We look forward to helping member institutions enhance security, simplify access management, and drive measurable operational improvements.”Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations, Fischer Identity, added:“This contract solidifies our opportunity to work closely with some of the most respected educational institutions in Ohio. Our team's experience in higher education IAM will ensure member schools get the most from their identity governance investment-both in immediate results and long-term value.”About IUC–PGEstablished in 1963, the IUC-PG seeks to expand and improve contracts and provide opportunities for collaboration that support higher education operations. Today, the IUC-PG serves 86 member institutions of higher education in Ohio. For more information, visit .About Fischer IdentityFounded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit .###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Bill Oberman

Fischer Identity

+1 239-436-2542

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.