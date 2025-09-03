Nzondi - photo credit Kate SZatmari Photography

Nzondi's "Eaton Canyon Falls" Video Ignites Indie Rock Scene with California Dreams and Indie Rock Swagger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indie rock powerhouse Nzondi (a/k/a Ace Antonio-Hall) expands his musical artistry with the release of“Eaton Canyon Falls” - a cinematic love song merging indie rock, Afro-futurist textures, and sun-soaked landscapes. The newly released music video is both a love letter to California's rugged beauty and a universal ode to reflection on home and love.

Recorded at the renowned Chateau Trumfio Studios and produced by Nzondi himself, the track features standout contributions from Jessie M. on fiddle and Jenny Sabi on vocals, layered over Nzondi's signature blend of alternative, punk, and hard rock sounds. Engineered and mastered by Dave Trumfio, the song channels nostalgia and melody into an anthemic listening experience that has already reached over 300 radio stations worldwide.

“Eaton Canyon Falls is about longing for home, love, and the places that shape us. It's cinematic and deeply personal - a soundtrack to memory and nostalgia,” says Nzondi.

Directed by Andrew Vogel and Tyler Forrest, the Eaton Canyon Falls video transforms that sentiment into a sweeping visual narrative. With beautiful depictions of love through the years, innocent youthful adventure, and timeless reflection, the visual balances raw indie rock energy with heartfelt storytelling.“Nzondi's 'Eaton Canyon Falls' is more than a song - it's a journey,” adds Vogel.“We wanted the video to capture the spirit of freedom and nostalgia that defines his music.” Early critical reception echoes that sentiment, with POZE Magazine calling the video“a vibrant fusion of sound and vision” and Skope Magazine praising its“undeniable energy and authenticity.”

Fans can watch "Eaton Canyon Falls" on YouTube, stream the track on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms, and follow Nzondi on Instagram: , X: , TikTok: , Facebook: and his Amazon Author page: .

About Nzondi:

Born in Elmont, New York, Nzondi has emerged as one of indie rock's most compelling new voices. His catalog includes collaborations with icons Fredro Starr (Onyx) and Dave Moreno (Puddle of Mudd) on“Teenage RockStarr”, and co-productions with Luis“Phatkat” Vega (Queen Latifah, Gang Starr, Naughty by Nature) on tracks like“Tequila Sunrise” and“Tequila & Rock 'n Roll.” His 2023 EP The Tequila Anthems Listening Party further showcased his songwriting and indie rock-fueled intensity, gaining traction across streaming platforms and radio stations worldwide. With Eaton Canyon Falls, Nzondi enters a new creative era - one that merges his rock and roots with deeply personal storytelling.

Nzondi, a/k/a Ace Antonio Hall, is also a multifaceted American science fiction and horror author . His novel Oware Mosaic earned the prestigious Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in Young Adult Fiction. His latest novel, Lipstick Asylum, claimed both Book of the Year and Thriller of the Year honors from SW Book Reviews. Among his numerous short stories published in anthologies and print magazines,“Raising Mary: Frankenstein” was nominated for the 2016 horror story of the year in the 19th Annual Editors and Preditors Readers Poll. Additionally, three of his short stories appeared on the Horror Writers Association Reading List for the 2017 Bram Stoker Awards. As a former Director of Education for NYC schools and the Sylvan Learning Center, the award-winning educator holds a BFA from Long Island University. Nzondi currently resides in Los Angeles.

