Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that China's rise is“unstoppable” as he opened a massive military parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Addressing the audience on Wednesday, September 3, Xi emphasized that humanity once again faces a stark choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, and cooperation or zero-sum rivalry. His remarks were framed as both a call for global unity and a warning against unilateralism.

The event, lasting nearly 90 minutes, showcased advanced Chinese weaponry and the country's growing defense capabilities. Analysts noted that while commemorating history, the parade also served as a demonstration of Beijing's military strength and its resolve to assert its role on the world stage.

Foreign dignitaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, were present, highlighting China's alignment with certain powers in its strategic rivalry with the West. Their attendance underscored Beijing's push to build alliances as global tensions rise.

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the gathering, describing it as a“conspiracy against America.” The comments came amid ongoing disputes between Washington and Beijing over trade, security, and geopolitical influence.

Observers point out that the spectacle was not only about historical remembrance but also about projecting Chinese confidence and consolidating partnerships. The parade reinforced Xi's narrative that the world is entering a period of heightened competition, where China seeks to shape outcomes rather than follow them.

The Beijing parade may be remembered less for honoring wartime sacrifices and more for its symbolism of shifting power balances. As China asserts itself, the international community will continue to grapple with Xi's message; the crossroads between cooperation and confrontation defines the global future.

