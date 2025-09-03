Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five New Appointments In Emirates Commercial Leadership Team


2025-09-03
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai: Emirates has announced new appointments to its commercial leadership team as it ramps up its network, fleet and products for its next era of growth. Nabil Sultan, Emirates' Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management is spearheading the new teams and structure.

As part of new commercial appointments Matthew Scott will lead Emirates' Network Passenger Sales Development (NPSD) team as Senior Vice President, overseeing the airline's Global Sales and Leisure teams. He was previously Vice President of Cargo Pricing and Interline at Emirates SkyCargo.

Abdulla Al Olama has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Abdulla previously held the role of Senior Regional Manager Commercial Operations Far East and has also managed commercial performance in the Far East, West Asia and Indian Ocean.

Rashid Alardha has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters Sub-Saharan Africa. He was previously Country Manager Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Flavio Ghiringhelli has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters for South and Central Europe.

Pierfrancesco Carino will join Emirates as VP Regional for West and North Europe Clusters later this month.

