Five New Appointments In Emirates Commercial Leadership Team
As part of new commercial appointments Matthew Scott will lead Emirates' Network Passenger Sales Development (NPSD) team as Senior Vice President, overseeing the airline's Global Sales and Leisure teams. He was previously Vice President of Cargo Pricing and Interline at Emirates SkyCargo.
Abdulla Al Olama has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Abdulla previously held the role of Senior Regional Manager Commercial Operations Far East and has also managed commercial performance in the Far East, West Asia and Indian Ocean.
Rashid Alardha has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters Sub-Saharan Africa. He was previously Country Manager Sri Lanka and Maldives.
Flavio Ghiringhelli has been promoted to VP Regional Clusters for South and Central Europe.
Pierfrancesco Carino will join Emirates as VP Regional for West and North Europe Clusters later this month.
