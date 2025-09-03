Quizell To Showcase New Logo And Next-Gen Software At Ecommerce Expo London 2025
This year's participation marks a pivotal moment for Quizell, coming right after the unveiling of its new logo , which reflects a more modern, technology-forward direction. Even more significantly, it follows the release of a new and improved version of the Quizell platform , bringing together a redesigned UX/UI with powerful AI-driven features that help businesses personalize customer journeys, boost engagement, and generate leads with ease.
“At Ecommerce Expo, we're excited to not only showcase our new logo but also give attendees a hands-on look at the latest version of Quizell,” said Omri Yeheskel, Quizell's founder.“Our interactive stand will highlight how Quizell's tools adapt to every business, making it easier than ever to turn engagement into measurable growth.”
Ecommerce Expo visitors can expect:
- Live interactive demos highlighting Quizell's new interface and AI capabilities Tailored experiences showing how the platform meets specific business needs Exclusive previews of upcoming features and integrations
Join Quizell at Stand E51, Excel London, September 24–25, 2025 , and experience how interactive engagement can transform ecommerce success.
For more information, please visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment