Quizell To Showcase New Logo And Next-Gen Software At Ecommerce Expo London 2025

MENAFN - Pressat)Quizell, the no-code platform empowering businesses to create interactive quizzes, forms, and funnels, is proud to announce its participation at, taking place at. Visitors will find Quizell at, where the team will welcome guests and offer an interactive experience designed to demonstrate how Quizell's solution can be tailored to diverse business needs.

This year's participation marks a pivotal moment for Quizell, coming right after the unveiling of its new logo , which reflects a more modern, technology-forward direction. Even more significantly, it follows the release of a new and improved version of the Quizell platform , bringing together a redesigned UX/UI with powerful AI-driven features that help businesses personalize customer journeys, boost engagement, and generate leads with ease.

“At Ecommerce Expo, we're excited to not only showcase our new logo but also give attendees a hands-on look at the latest version of Quizell,” said Omri Yeheskel, Quizell's founder.“Our interactive stand will highlight how Quizell's tools adapt to every business, making it easier than ever to turn engagement into measurable growth.”

Ecommerce Expo visitors can expect:



Live interactive demos highlighting Quizell's new interface and AI capabilities

Tailored experiences showing how the platform meets specific business needs Exclusive previews of upcoming features and integrations

Join Quizell at Stand E51, Excel London, September 24–25, 2025 , and experience how interactive engagement can transform ecommerce success.

For more information, please visit .