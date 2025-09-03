India Warns Pakistan Of Sutlej Flooding
New Delhi- India has warned Pakistan about the“high probability” of flooding in the Sutlej river, with incessant rain in the northern states forcing the release of excess water from major dams, sources said on Tuesday.
The alerts were routed to Islamabad through the Ministry of External Affairs on“humanitarian grounds”, they said.
Three alerts were issued by India last week for possible flooding in the Tawi river.
The warning issued on Tuesday was for probable floods on Wednesday in the Sutlej river, sources said.
In Punjab, the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rain in their catchment areas.
