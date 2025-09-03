Apex Closes $400,000 Financing

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 25, 2025, it has closed the first tranche (the "") of its non-brokered financing (the "") with the issuance of 8,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $400,000.

Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years expiring on August 29, 2027 (the " Expiry Date "), subject to the Acceleration Provision (as defined below).

If at any time prior to the Expiry Date, the Company's common shares trade at or above a price of $0.20 per common share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") for a period of 10 consecutive trading days commencing on December 31, 2025, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing such acceleration (the " Acceleration Press Release "), and, in such case, the Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the 30th day following the date of issuance of the Acceleration Press Release (the " Acceleration Provision ").

The securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a four-months and one day hold period expiring December 30, 2025.

Certain insiders of the Company acquired $150,000 of the Financing and as such a portion of the Financing is considered a related party transaction as defined in the Exchange's Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying upon the exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the shares subscribed for, nor the consideration paid for the shares, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the First Tranche will be used to fund the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the closing of the First Tranche.

The Company intends to continue with the remainder of the Financing as announced on July 25, 2025. Completion of subsequent tranche(s) of the Financing remains subject to approval by the Exchange and all securities issued under any subsequent tranche(s) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period calculated from the date of closing of such subsequent tranche(s).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Apex's common shares trade under the symbol "APX" on the TSX-V & "SLMLF" on the OTCID.

Apex has an option to acquire the Lithium Creek Project (the "Project") 70 KM east of Reno, Nevada. The Project is a new, district scale exploration project that has never been systemically explored or drill tested for Lithium brines.

The Project covers approximately 8240 acres and adjacent lands within the aerially extensive Fernley and Carson Sinks. These sinks have large expansive playas and lay within large hydrographic basins with a combined area of approximately 1.4 million-acres.

The Project is located within 30 minutes of the Nevada lithium battery hub of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center ("TRIC") via Interstate Highway I-80, and is ideally located and supported by extensive infrastructure to include existing roads, railroad access, fiber optics and geothermal power.

TRIC is a privately owned 107,000-acre (167 sq mi; 430 km2) industrial park, located in Storey County, east of Reno, Nevada. The center is the largest in the United States (third largest in the world) and is home to more than a hundred companies and their warehouse logistics centers and fulfillment centers such as PetSmart, Home Depot, Walmart and others. The Gigafactory Nevada was built there to serve Tesla, Inc. and Panasonic.