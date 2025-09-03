Azerbaijan And Ukraine Discuss Steps To Deepen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev to discuss the ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Azernews reports that ambassador Husyev shared details of the meeting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, describing the conversation as both "productive" and "fruitful."

“We are grateful for the new batch of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid - energy equipment - that has already been delivered to Ukraine,” the ambassador wrote.“We agreed on joint steps to further strengthen our strategic partnership.”

The meeting underscores the continued collaboration between Baku and Kyiv, particularly in the context of humanitarian support and mutual political dialogue.

It should be noted that since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24, 2022, Azerbaijan has consistently provided humanitarian support to Ukraine, particularly aimed at critical sectors such as energy infrastructure. As Ukraine continues to face repeated attacks on its power grid and essential services, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as a key partner in aiding the country's recovery efforts.

To date, Azerbaijan has delivered over $11.5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including multiple shipments of energy equipment such as transformers, generators, and cable products. The latest assistance follows a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025, allocating an additional $2 million for the procurement and delivery of energy equipment from Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry.

This marks the fourth aid package coordinated between Baku and Kyiv, underscoring the growing strategic and humanitarian partnership between the two nations.