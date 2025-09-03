IMF Mission Arrives In Kyiv
"We arrived in Kyiv late last night with the IMF team and spent part of the morning in a bomb shelter. We're ready to get to work. Many meetings are scheduled," Rashkovan wrote.
He noted that the IMF team will be working in the Ukrainian capital throughout the coming week.
"I'll be glad to meet people in the city over the next 7-8 days," he added.Read also: Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss new financial assistance program
Following eight successful reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, the country has already secured $10.6 billion in financial assistance out of the planned $15.6 billion.
At Ukraine's request, the IMF will combine the ninth and tenth reviews under the EFF, along with the associated disbursements.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment