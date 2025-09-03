IMF Mission Arrives In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vladyslav Rashkovan, Ukraine's Alternative Executive Director at the IMF, announced this on Facebook .

"We arrived in Kyiv late last night with the IMF team and spent part of the morning in a bomb shelter. We're ready to get to work. Many meetings are scheduled," Rashkovan wrote.

He noted that the IMF team will be working in the Ukrainian capital throughout the coming week.

"I'll be glad to meet people in the city over the next 7-8 days," he added.

Zelensky, IMF Managing Director discuss new financial assistance program

Following eight successful reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, the country has already secured $10.6 billion in financial assistance out of the planned $15.6 billion.

At Ukraine's request, the IMF will combine the ninth and tenth reviews under the EFF, along with the associated disbursements.

Photo: AA