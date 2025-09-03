Kazakhstan Prolongs Border Post Shutdown On Uzbek Frontier Until Year-End
According to information, the border crossing will continue to operate in a limited capacity until December 31, 2025. Over this period, the post will remain closed to individuals as well as to passenger cars, buses, and trucks under 3.5 tons.
Major renovations are ongoing at the "Tazhen" crossing point, including repairs to administrative buildings and concreting of the road surface. The extension of restrictions is intended to ensure safety during border crossings and to accelerate the completion of construction work, the Committee said.
Heavy trucks will still be allowed to cross the border through the "Tazhen" - "Daut-Ota" crossing, as before. To accommodate passengers, additional passenger trains will run on the Nukus - Beineu route via the "Karakalpakstan" border checkpoint.
The Tazhen - Daut-Ota crossing was initially closed to individuals, passenger cars, buses, and light trucks starting on February 1, though heavy truck traffic has continued. The initial plan was to complete the work within three months.
