Russia Pres. Commends Relations With N. Korea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday lauded bilateral relations between his country and North Korea, saying they are based on firm foundations of strategic partnership and mutual understanding.
The Russian president made the remarks during a two-hour meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Chinese capital, Beijing, which focused on bilateral relations in various fields, Kremlin said in a press release.
Putin also praised the role of North Korean soldiers who he said fought alongside Russian troops in "the liberation of the border region of Kursk", according to the release.
During talks, both leaders also tackled Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation and joint willingness to expand horizons of relations and promote political, military and economic collaboration, it added.
For his part, the North Korean leader said relations between North Korea and Russia are rapidly growing in all domains, adding that his country looks forward to bolstering its partnership with Moscow.
During the meeting, he invited the Russian president to visit Pyongyang later this year out of mutual interest in cementing bilateral relations. (end)
