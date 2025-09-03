CAWIC Unveils New Leadership To Drive National Change For Women In Construction

Logo of the Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC), dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the construction industry.

Incoming President and New Executive Director set bold agenda to amplify advocacy, expand mentorship, and strengthen industry partnerships across Canada.

- Kristen Bauer, President, Canadian Association of Women in Construction

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC ), the nationally recognized voice of women in Canada's construction industry, has announced its 2025–2026 Board of Directors and its new Executive Director, Sarah Morison. These leadership changes mark a new chapter in advancing CAWIC's mission to champion equity, opportunity, and innovation across the construction sector.

CAWIC is a national not-for-profit association that supports women in all areas of construction, from trades and project management to engineering and executive leadership. The association delivers mentorship programs, professional development, networking opportunities, scholarships, and advocacy to help build a more inclusive and thriving industry.

Sarah Morison brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience, having worked with associations, charities, and B-Corps to grow organizations, strengthen engagement, and ensure values remain central to decision-making. Her early focus will be on connecting with members, partners, and stakeholders to listen, learn, and shape future programming.

“I'm honoured to be CAWIC's new Executive Director and to be part of such a forward-thinking and supportive community. This is an exciting time for the industry, as we rethink what leadership looks like, create meaningful pathways for women to advance their careers, and work toward a more inclusive culture in construction."

Kristen Bauer Innovation Product & Solutions Manager at United Rentals, steps into the role of CAWIC President with a vision to position the association as Canada's leading voice for women in construction. A long-time CAWIC member and past Chair of the Western Canada Chapter, Bauer is known for building connections, forging partnerships, and creating opportunities that empower women to succeed.

Her leadership priorities for the year ahead include:

1 Advocacy and National Voice – Drive policy change, workplace equity, and industry-wide initiatives that remove barriers for Mentorship Programs – Increase opportunities for women at all career stages to connect with experienced industry Industry Partnerships – Collaborate with companies, educational institutions, and government to open more pathways for women in the field.

“CAWIC is more than an association-it's a movement for real, lasting change,” said Bauer.“I believe the most effective leaders lead in a way that is true to who they are, and that is the culture we are building in construction-one where women can lead in their own way and thrive on their own terms. With Sarah (Morison) joining us as Executive Director, we have a unique opportunity to amplify our national voice, push for bold advocacy, and create a more inclusive, forward-thinking industry for the next generation.”

Outgoing President Lisa Laronde, recently named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network and recognized as one of Construction's Most Influential People reflected on her time in leadership.

“It has been an honour to serve as CAWIC's President and to work alongside so many passionate members committed to change,” said Laronde.“We have built incredible momentum over the past year, and I have no doubt that Kristen, Sarah, and this exceptional board will take CAWIC to even greater heights. Their leadership will ensure we continue breaking down barriers and building a more inclusive construction industry for the next generation.”

CAWIC also thanks outgoing Executive Director Kristina Fixter, who strengthened the association's operations, increased membership engagement, and expanded industry partnerships. Her leadership helped launch key initiatives, including the CAWIC–Schulich Upskilling Certificate Program, which continues to provide women with tools to advance their careers in construction.

Meanwhile, CAWIC looks forward to welcoming members, partners, and industry leaders to the September CAWIC Annual Conference , where discussions will focus on inclusive leadership, mental wellness, and innovation in the construction sector.

About CAWIC

The Canadian Association of Women in Construction (CAWIC) is a volunteer-led, national not-for-profit organization committed to supporting, connecting, and advocating for women in construction. Through mentorship, networking, education, and advocacy, CAWIC empowers women to pursue rewarding careers, assume leadership roles, and help create a stronger and more inclusive industry.

