SC Issues Notice On Plea Alleging Baby Swap At Private Hospital In Chhattisgarh
Observing that the matter "requires consideration”, a Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan sought responses within four weeks from the Raipur Superintendent of Police, Police Station Khamardih, and gynaecologist Dr Neeraj Pehlajani and Mata Laxmi Nursing Home Director, D. Sameer Pehlajani.
The petitioner couple alleged that while Usha Singh delivered a boy and a girl at Mata Laxmi Nursing Home in 2023, the hospital discharged them with two girls.
A subsequent DNA test confirmed that only one child was biologically theirs, while the other did not match either parent, stated the petition, describing the incident as a "clear case of child swapping".
Before approaching the Supreme Court, the petitioners had petitioned the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2024 seeking registration of an FIR and recovery of their missing child. They also prayed for directions to hand over custody of the“kidnapped child”.
However, a bench led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, in its order passed in January this year, dismissed the plea. The Chhattisgarh High Court took note of an inquiry report prepared by a six-member committee of doctors, which found hospital records in order and "no proof or evidence of any kind submitted by the complainant regarding child theft".
Rejecting the plea, it had said: "We do not find any good ground to interfere with the case. Petitioners are at liberty to take recourse to law, if they so advised."
Challenging the dismissal, the couple filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court, arguing that the Chhattisgarh High Court had failed to consider whether the DNA findings had been properly investigated and whether their complaint warranted a criminal probe.
Agreeing to examine the matter, the apex court ordered: "Matter requires consideration. Issue notice to the Respondents, returnable in four weeks."
