Mdstaffers Welcomes Matthew Goudy As Chief Operating Officer

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MDstaffers , a national leader in healthcare staffing specializing in physician and advanced practitioner workforce solutions, announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Matthew Goudy as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Goudy will lead MDstaffers' commercial functions, with a primary focus on accelerating growth and enhancing service delivery for clients and clinicians nationwide.

Goudy brings more than 15 years of experience in physician staffing and locum tenens, with a proven record of building high-performing teams, expanding service capabilities, and driving large-scale growth. Prior to joining MDstaffers, he held senior executive positions as Executive Vice President and President, leading national sales, recruitment, and delivery operations. Throughout his career, he has partnered with health systems, government agencies, and medical groups nationwide to scale operations, address workforce shortages, and adapt to the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.

“Matthew's leadership style and experience make him a perfect complement to our team,” said Ryan Larkin, CEO of MDstaffers.“He understands the unique challenges of healthcare staffing and has a proven record of driving growth. We are confident he will help us deliver even greater results for the clinicians and organizations we serve.”

“MDstaffers is at a pivotal point - the foundation is strong, the team is hungry, and the market is full of opportunity,” said Goudy.“I'm eager to help channel that momentum into sustainable growth while working alongside this talented team to deliver innovative solutions for our clients and providers.”

About MDstaffers:

MDstaffers, a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, specializes in the placement of physicians, advanced practitioners, and mental health clinicians for both on-site and virtual care settings on temporary (locum tenens) and permanent bases. With a steadfast commitment to improving healthcare access across the United States, MDstaffers provides tailored staffing solutions to hundreds of organizations from Fortune 500 giants to hospital systems and private practices.

