Pro-Palestine activists attack Israeli performer in Poland
(MENAFN) Israeli singer David D’Or was attacked with red paint by pro-Palestinian activists during a live concert in Warsaw on Sunday. The performance, which featured classical and liturgical music with orchestral backing, was disrupted when at least two activists stormed the stage.
Video footage shows one of the protesters splashing D’Or and nearby orchestra members with red paint, while another woman carrying a Palestinian flag attempted to climb onto the stage. She was quickly stopped by security and audience members. The group was removed from the venue after a short confrontation.
Polish authorities have not commented on the incident, and it remains unclear whether the individuals involved will face any charges.
After the concert, D’Or shared the video on Instagram, comparing the experience to the trauma of the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. He said the attack occurred during his performance of “Avinu Malkeinu,” a Jewish prayer for peace and blessings. “I felt something splash on my face, and when I opened my eyes, I saw a deep red, like blood,” he wrote, adding that the event left both the musicians and the audience visibly shaken.
The October 7 Hamas assault on southern Israel resulted in around 1,200 deaths and triggered Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. According to Palestinian health officials, the conflict has since caused the deaths of over 62,000 people and widespread destruction in the enclave.
Video footage shows one of the protesters splashing D’Or and nearby orchestra members with red paint, while another woman carrying a Palestinian flag attempted to climb onto the stage. She was quickly stopped by security and audience members. The group was removed from the venue after a short confrontation.
Polish authorities have not commented on the incident, and it remains unclear whether the individuals involved will face any charges.
After the concert, D’Or shared the video on Instagram, comparing the experience to the trauma of the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. He said the attack occurred during his performance of “Avinu Malkeinu,” a Jewish prayer for peace and blessings. “I felt something splash on my face, and when I opened my eyes, I saw a deep red, like blood,” he wrote, adding that the event left both the musicians and the audience visibly shaken.
The October 7 Hamas assault on southern Israel resulted in around 1,200 deaths and triggered Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. According to Palestinian health officials, the conflict has since caused the deaths of over 62,000 people and widespread destruction in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment