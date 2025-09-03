Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pro-Palestine activists attack Israeli performer in Poland

2025-09-03 05:09:05
(MENAFN) Israeli singer David D’Or was attacked with red paint by pro-Palestinian activists during a live concert in Warsaw on Sunday. The performance, which featured classical and liturgical music with orchestral backing, was disrupted when at least two activists stormed the stage.

Video footage shows one of the protesters splashing D’Or and nearby orchestra members with red paint, while another woman carrying a Palestinian flag attempted to climb onto the stage. She was quickly stopped by security and audience members. The group was removed from the venue after a short confrontation.

Polish authorities have not commented on the incident, and it remains unclear whether the individuals involved will face any charges.

After the concert, D’Or shared the video on Instagram, comparing the experience to the trauma of the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel. He said the attack occurred during his performance of “Avinu Malkeinu,” a Jewish prayer for peace and blessings. “I felt something splash on my face, and when I opened my eyes, I saw a deep red, like blood,” he wrote, adding that the event left both the musicians and the audience visibly shaken.

The October 7 Hamas assault on southern Israel resulted in around 1,200 deaths and triggered Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. According to Palestinian health officials, the conflict has since caused the deaths of over 62,000 people and widespread destruction in the enclave.

