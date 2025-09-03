Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh Reviews Preparedness For Cotton MSP Operations For Kharif Season 202526
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3 September 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on 2nd September 2025 in New Delhi in the presence of Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary Textiles, Smt. Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Shri Lalit Kumar Gupta, CMD, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and other senior officials from Ministry of Textiles & the Cotton Corporation of India to assess the preparedness for Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton during the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season 2025–26 commencing from 1st October 2025.
Reiterating the Government's commitment to the welfare of cotton farmers, Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh assured that all kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption, with a focus on timely, transparent, and farmer-centric service delivery. He reaffirmed Government's vision to protect the interest of cotton farmers by ensuring remunerative price for their produce and accelerate the shift towards a digitally empowered cotton ecosystem.
In line with the Government's Digital India vision, all processes-right from procurement of cotton by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under MSP operations to sale of stocks-are now completely faceless and paperless, strengthening farmers' and other stakeholders confidence and trust in MSP operations, said Union Minister.
For the first time, uniform norms have been laid down for the establishment of procurement centres, factoring in key parameters such as cotton cultivation area, availability of functional APMC yards and at least availability of one stock processing factory at cotton procurement centr+e. As a result, a record 550 procurement centres have been set up across major cotton-producing states. Procurement of cotton under MSP will commence from 1st October in the North States, 15th October in the Central States and from 21st October 2025 in the South States.
Starting this season, nationwide Aadhaar-based self-registration of cotton farmers and 7-day rolling slot booking will be facilitated via the newly launched 'Kapas-Kisaan' mobile app. This digital platform aims to streamline procurement operations, ensure transparency and enable direct Aadhaar-linked payments to farmers' bank accounts through the National Automated Clearing House (NACH). The SMS-based payment intimation service introduced last year will also continue.
To enhance on-ground support, Local Monitoring Committees (LMC) will be constituted at each APMC mandi for immediate grievance redressal by the States. Additionally, dedicated state-level helplines and a Central CCI helpline will remain active throughout the procurement period. Adequate manpower deployment, logistics support and other infrastructural arrangements would be in place before commencement of cotton season.
