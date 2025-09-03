SEREKO Introduces Its Hydra-Repair Range For Skin That Heals, Hydrates & Feels At Peace
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 3, 2025 – SEREKO, India's first psychodermatology brand, introduces its Hydra-Repair Range, a body care line born to ease stress from both skin and spirit. A clinically formulated duo, it deeply hydrates, repairs, and soothes the skin barrier while gently uplifting the mind, creating a moment of restoration that feels as much emotional as it is physical. The Hydra Repair Range finds form through two essentials-the Hydra-Repair Body Wash and Hydra Repair Body Lotion, enriched with Urea treatment and SEREKO's proprietary stress-relieving formula, NeuroCalm(S)®. The Hydra-Repair Range is designed to restore the skin barrier damaged by stress, bring calm to the senses, and create a first-of-its-kind body care experience.
The hero ingredient of this launch is urea, a clinically proven ingredient that replenishes hydration and repairs the skin barrier and uniquely provides mild keratolytic action, gently dissolving dead skin cells. As AHA/BHA body care becomes the trend, urea offers a touch far gentler than traditional acids. Unlike AHA and BHA exfoliants, which work through more aggressive acid-based resurfacing and can often trigger irritation, dryness, or sensitivity flare-ups, urea offers controlled exfoliation while simultaneously binding water to the skin.
The Hydra-Repair Body Wash and Body Lotion, enriched with 5% and 10% urea, respectively, along with other skin-mimicking actives, are designed to tackle some of the most common yet stubborn skin concerns like keratosis pilaris, darkened skin folds, damaged skin barrier, and extremely dry, flaky skin. Together, the body wash and lotion gently dissolve dead skin buildup and infuse long-lasting hydration that restores softness and elasticity. The Hydra-Repair Body Wash has a creamy, luxurious texture that lathers to deep cleanse and hydrate the skin while you shower. The Hydra-Repair Body Lotion has an emollient-rich formula that melts in easily and helps rebuild the skin barrier with every application. It's clinically studied to show a 65% reduction in dryness and dead skin buildup within 4 weeks.
To elevate the sensory experience, the duo is infused with Amber Embrace-a warm, comforting amber-floral fragrance that evokes calmness and comfort.
The Hydra-Repair range is vegan, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, and free from silicones, sulphates, and phthalates, making it suitable for even sensitive skin.
Speaking on the launch, Malvika Jain, Founder and CEO of SEREKO, says, "This launch directly addresses a significant problem we identified in the body care market. While AHAs & BHAs are very trendy, their formulations are acids that are not suitable for daily use. This often leads to consumer overuse and subsequent burns & skin damage. Our goal was to deliver the results consumers want without wrecking their skin barrier. By leveraging urea, a highly effective and skin-mimicking humectant and keratolytic, we have developed a solution that delivers powerful exfoliation and smoothing benefits while being safe and gentle enough for consistent, daily application even for those with sensitive skin. This product represents our commitment to providing efficacious, user-friendly skincare solutions that align with the true needs of the consumer."
