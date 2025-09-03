Attention Music Lovers: Billboard Dance Pop Artist Jaysin Voxx Is Setting New Records

Jaysin Voxx Takes the Breath Away of Music Lovers with his New Music Video "Outta Breath", make sure this one is on your playlist.

Pop with Soul artist Jaysin Voxx ignites the music scene with his latest release,“Outta Breath,” a funky pop-hip-hop single that has captured the attention of fans and critics alike. The music video, filmed in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, showcases California girls dancing to the infectious beat of the track until they are completely out of breath, an apt reflection of the song's electrifying energy.

Voxx, an internationally recognized artist and recording talent under World Movement Records, opened the year with a bang. He signed a groundbreaking deal with World Movement Records, joining forces with major affiliates Universal Music Group and Sony Music. As part of his rapidly growing career, Voxx's track“Outta Breath” is quickly gaining popularity, with fans dubbing it“American K-pop” due to its infectious groove and cross-genre appeal.

Jaysin Voxx's dynamic performance at the Annual National Night Out Concert for the City of Los Angeles and his partnership with #Socal Helpful Honda Dealers captured local and national media attention, including coverage by KTLA and Fox News. The National Night Out event is a nationwide initiative that strengthens community ties by fostering positive relationships between local residents and law enforcement.

Collaborations and Performances:

Jaysin Voxx was recently joined on stage by pop singer Nikki Paige at a spectacular event on the grounds of Malibu, adding even more excitement to his already buzzing calendar. One of his most exciting performances took place at the Smoke and Paint Concert in Malibu, CA, hosted by Slink Johnson, star of Grand Theft Auto and Black Jesus on Comedy Central. Voxx has also appeared on Music 4 the Streets an MTV TRL style video show where he serves as a host, as well as on Who's Funny and Make Me Laugh Mondays.

In addition to these performances, Voxx has been staying in the public eye through a recent mention on Twitter/X from none other than Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, who praised Voxx's involvement in the Charity Horse Show in Burbank, CA.

Upcoming Performance

Jaysin Voxx is currently in rehearsals for his upcoming performances and in studio to complete his next album release. Find Jaysin Voxx on TV using Roku TV, Amazon Fire, XBox and Sony Playstation and numerous other platforms.

Fans can stream“Outta Breath” on Spotify and stay up-to-date with Jaysin Voxx's latest news, music, and exclusive merch on his official website .

Watch Jaysin Voxx - Outta Breath (Official Music Video):

About Jaysin Voxx

Jaysin Voxx is a Billboard-charting Pop/Dance artist who has quickly risen to prominence with his unique blend of Pop and Hip-Hop. His breakout single,“Cause Everytime,” landed on the Billboard Top 40 Indicator Chart, and his follow-up hit,“Hands On Me,” reached the #1 spot on the DRT Global Independent Airplay Chart. Voxx has shared stages with music legends like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and worked with platinum producers, including Keith Martin, Danny Sembello, and the Grammy-nominated Kenny Smith.

A San Francisco Bay Area native, Voxx made waves early by dominating local talent competitions, which eventually propelled him to Los Angeles. This year, his musical journey continues as he signed with World Movement Records and dropped his latest single,“Outta Breath,” a kinetic blend of Pop and Hip-Hop that has fans excited for what's to come.

As the #YearoftheVoxx continues, Jaysin Voxx remains poised to break new ground in the music world, pushing the boundaries of genre and performance. Stay tuned as this artist's journey is just beginning. #VoxxItOut.







