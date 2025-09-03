Army Downs Drug-Laden Balloons On Eastern Border

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said on Wednesday it had foiled three major drug-smuggling attempts at dawn after spotting balloons fitted with crude navigation devices carrying narcotics on the eastern, northern borders.Border guards shot down the balloons and seized their cargo inside Jordanian territory, the army said, adding the haul was handed to anti-narcotics authorities for legal action.

