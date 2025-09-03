Jordan Strategic Intelligence Platform Launched At Futrforum 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. (Petra) - On the sidelines of FutrForum 2025, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and organized by the National Council for Future Technology (NCFT), the NCFT's Deputy Chairman, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and the Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer at the World Economic Forum, Stephan Mergenthaler, signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the Jordan Strategic Intelligence Platform.The platform will serve as a driver of innovation and impact, and as a strategic tool to support NCFT subcommittees. It offers a collaborative space for key government stakeholders to anticipate global technology trends, co-create actionable projects, and strengthen connections with Jordanian experts at home and abroad.Through access to a global network of experts, the platform provides real-time insights across 25 priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, digital economy, sustainability, and education.The National Council for Future Technology, in partnership with the World Economic Forum and government stakeholders, conducted an extensive consultation process to identify strategic knowledge gaps and collaboration needs. This process informed a robust framework for sourcing drivers of change and mapping opportunities across Jordan's technology landscape.The official launch of the platform at the FutrForum will include onboarding sessions for government leaders, showcasing its capabilities in trend scanning, scenario modelling, and collaborative policymaking.Cooperation between the NCFT and the World Economic Forum, in coordination with Jordan Source and the Youth, Technology, & Jobs Project will continue to advance the platform, ensuring alignment with national priorities through sustained user feedback.