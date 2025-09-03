Bulgaria Stresses Transparency And Consensus In EU Internal Reform Talks (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Elena Shekerletova participated in the informal meeting of the Council of“General Affairs,” held in Copenhagen on September 1–2, 2025, Trend reports.

Denmark, as the rotating chair of the EU Council in the second half of 2025, hosted the forum.

The ministers for European affairs discussed aspects related to the Copenhagen criteria concerning the EU enlargement process, with participation from representatives of candidate and potential candidate countries. Special attention was given to the gradual integration of candidate countries through participation in EU policies and programs prior to full membership.

The Bulgarian side reaffirmed its consistent support for the European perspective of countries in the enlargement process based on the principle of merit. Shekerletova emphasized the importance of political will to implement reforms to introduce European standards in key areas such as the rule of law, human rights-including the rights of national minorities and communities-and good neighborly relations, as a foundation for progress toward membership.

EU member states also discussed the rule of law within the EU and possibilities for its strengthening. Deputy Minister Shekerletova stated that the EU's rule-of-law toolbox represents a well-structured and functional framework with a variety of mechanisms.

Internal EU reforms were also discussed during the meeting. Shekerletova pointed out that Bulgaria consistently advocates that proposals for internal EU reforms should be based on thorough and comprehensive analyses. It is crucial that the process remains transparent and allows for consideration of the positions and interests of all member states. The Bulgarian deputy minister added that, to ensure a high level of democratic legitimacy of decisions, political commitment, resilience, and effective implementation, unanimity must be maintained in areas outlined in the EU Treaties.

During the forum, Deputy Minister Shekerletova held a brief meeting with Germany's State Minister for European Affairs, Günther Krichbaum, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations and current issues on the European agenda.