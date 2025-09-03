Lithuania's Budrys Highlights Europe's Security At Bled Strategic Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, took part in the international conference Bled Strategic Forum on Tuesday, joining a panel discussion titled“Europe-Safe and Free,” Trend reports.

In his remarks, Budrys stressed that ensuring Europe's security requires long-term commitment, coordinated action, and political determination. He emphasized that Europe needs to shore up its defenses, bolster its resilience against hybrid threats like cyberattacks and disinformation, and put more skin in the game for transatlantic cooperation.

The minister pointed out that the Baltic states have been around the block when it comes to tackling hybrid challenges and are truly among the cream of the crop within NATO. He made it clear that when push comes to shove, the strength of Europe lies in its unity and collective resolve.

Budrys identified three key priorities for safeguarding Europe's future: sustained support for Ukraine, strengthening Europe's defense capabilities, and reinforcing the transatlantic alliance. He added that deterrence measures must be prioritized, pointing out that prevention is always less costly than conflict.

“Europe must mobilize and act faster in strengthening defense. We need to take responsibility for our security. Deterrence is cheaper than war. The time to act is now,” Budrys concluded.