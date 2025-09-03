Tajikistan, China Seal Deal On International Road Transportation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Government of Tajikistan and the Government of China signed an agreement on international road transportation, Trend reports, citing the Administration of the President of Tajikistan.

In conjunction with this accord, the two parties finalized seven supplementary instruments in Beijing, encompassing various domains of bilateral collaboration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Global Security Initiative. Another MoU was signed between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the China International Development Cooperation Agency to strengthen cooperation in the field of human resource development.

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Natural Resources of China agreed on cooperation in mining and new technologies. The Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan and the National Data Administration of China signed an MoU on expanding collaboration in the digital economy.

In addition, the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of Tajikistan and the National Development and Reform Commission of China signed an MoU on environmental cooperation. The Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan and the National Bureau of Statistics of China agreed on a framework for statistical cooperation.

The formalization of collaborative synergies was further enhanced through the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the T. Sattorov Tajik National Conservatory and the Tianjin Conservatory of Music in China.



The accords are anticipated to bolster the synergistic partnership between Tajikistan and China across multifaceted domains, including security frameworks, economic synergies, industrial collaboration, environmental sustainability, statistical analysis, and cultural interchange initiatives.