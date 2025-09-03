Azerbaijan Gearing Up To Launch 17Th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival
The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, as well as ICESCO, will last until September 28.
As part of the events to be held in Baku, Sumgayit, Shusha, Ganja, Aghjabadi, Nakhchivan, and Gazakh, magnificent concerts, performances, exhibitions, scientific symposiums, and master classes will be organized.
Along with Azerbaijani musicians, the festival will showcase a host of renowned performers and musicologists hailing from Türkiye, the US, Germany, France, Switzerland, Korea, and beyond.
