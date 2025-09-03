Six Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Passenger Vehicle In Lower Kurram
Unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Ahmad Khan Kaley, Lower Kurram, killing six people.
According to police, the attackers fled the scene after the shooting, while the bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Also Read: One Quake, Forty-Three Graves, The Silent Agony of Khan Muhammad
Reacting to the attack, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Engineer Hamid Hussain condemned the incident, calling it an attempt to sabotage peace in the region.
He added that carrying out a terrorist act in a peaceful area like Ahmad Khan Kaley is a conspiracy to spread unrest.
