UK Defence Secretary Arrives In Ukraine

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the visit on Telegram and shared a video of their meeting at the railway station in Kyiv.

“I'm pleased to welcome UK Defence Secretary John Healey to Ukraine,” Shmyhal stated.

He noted that the two sides will coordinate key issues ahead of the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting in London, as well as discuss joint defence projects.

“We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both our countries,” Shmyhal emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton to discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine's Defence Forces.