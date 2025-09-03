UK Defence Secretary Arrives In Ukraine
“I'm pleased to welcome UK Defence Secretary John Healey to Ukraine,” Shmyhal stated.
He noted that the two sides will coordinate key issues ahead of the upcoming Ramstein-format meeting in London, as well as discuss joint defence projects.Read also: DM Shmyhal , NATO official discuss long-term military support for Ukraine
“We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both our countries,” Shmyhal emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal recently met with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton to discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine's Defence Forces.
