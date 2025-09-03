Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Radar Unit Attacked In Crimea Social Media

Russian Radar Unit Attacked In Crimea Social Media


2025-09-03 05:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter , as cited by Ukrinform, five explosions were heard in Alushta, followed by a fire in the mountainous area above Lazurne, within the Kastel Nature Reserve. The site houses Russian military unit 85683-L, a subdivision of the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment, identifiable by a prominent radar installation enclosed in a white dome.

Read also: Ukrainian SOF destroy Russian radar at Saky airfield

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) forces struck two Russian Mi-8 helicopters at an airbase in Crimea, as well as a military tugboat.

MENAFN03092025000193011044ID1110010749

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search