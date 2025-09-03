Russian Radar Unit Attacked In Crimea Social Media
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter , as cited by Ukrinform, five explosions were heard in Alushta, followed by a fire in the mountainous area above Lazurne, within the Kastel Nature Reserve. The site houses Russian military unit 85683-L, a subdivision of the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment, identifiable by a prominent radar installation enclosed in a white dome. Read also: Ukrainian SOF destroy Russian radar at Saky airfield
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) forces struck two Russian Mi-8 helicopters at an airbase in Crimea, as well as a military tugboat.
